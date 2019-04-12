Quebec education minister says he ‘never proposed’ moving Galileo Adult Education Centre

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge says he never proposed shutting down the Galileo Adult Education Centre in Montreal and transferring the building to a French-language school board.

His response comes after official opposition critic for education Marwah Rizqy questioned the possible relocation of the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) school, which serves more than 140 students with special needs.

“I understand that school boards are looking for space right now, but Galileo needs to be preserved,” she said on Thursday night at the Quebec legislature. “And every change is significant for those young adults who are already struggling.”

Roberge said when he contacted the EMSB by letter in March, he provided a list of possible suggestions to allow more space for the overcrowded Pointe-de-L’Île school board.

The letter included several options, including either sharing locales or transferring buildings of EMSB high schools in the north end of Montreal — but it never included Galileo.

“We never proposed it,” he said. “We never asked. That being said, these two school boards were asked to negotiate and I believed that was done in good faith.”

The EMSB’s plan to move the adult education centre have been met with protests from students and parents. Many argue the possible relocation of the entire school to St. Pius X Career Centre in Ahuntsic would put students’ futures in jeopardy.

The education minister said he understands the transfer could be detrimental to students with special needs and that he will work to ensure Galileo is not closed down.

“Our only objective here is to ensure that all angles are evaluated to educate all young people, but also to protect the most vulnerable,” Roberge said.

Roberge said there are other options to address overcrowding. He plans to meet with both the EMSB and the Pointe-de-L’Île school board.

“We will do everything we can to avoid this transfer,” he said.