3 EMSB schools to be given to French school board despite weeks of protest and negotiation

The transfer of three English-language schools will begin Tuesday, announced Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge on Montreal’s 98.5 FM.

READ MORE: Montreal parents frustrated over planned shift of 3 English-language schools

The minister said though he plans to trigger the decree today, he will remain open to any last-minute proposals to avoid the forced transfer.

READ MORE: Quebec education minister ‘strongly condemns’ EMSB decision to move Galileo Adult Education Centre

The deadline for the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) to propose ways to save three of its English schools — Gerald McShane Elementary School, General Vanier Elementary School and John Paul I Junior High School — was midnight on June 10.

WATCH BELOW: EMSB must transfer 3 schools to French board

With its dwindling enrollment numbers, the EMSB was tasked with figuring out a space-sharing arrangement with the overcrowded French-language Pointe-de-l’île School Board (CSPI).

READ MORE: Parents, students form human chains around English schools set to be given to French school board

If the boards did not come to a decision, Roberge threatened to simply hand the three schools over to the French board.

WATCH BELOW: Parents desperate for answers over the transfer of English schools

The EMSB had been pushing for a cohabitation model with its severely overcrowded French counterpart — something the CSPI has repeatedly rejected, saying it needs about 3,000 spots.

READ MORE: Montreal students, parents hold rally in east end to save EMSB schools

Roberge argued cohabitation was a short-term solution, but sharing buildings would impede new immigrants from learning French.

The EMSB plans to respond to Roberge’s announcement to use section 477.1.1 of the Education Act to “accelerate the transfer” of three of its schools at 1 p.m.

WATCH BELOW: EMSB parents shocked after learning of possible school transfers