Quebec education minister ‘strongly condemns’ EMSB decision to move Galileo Adult Education Centre

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge says he strongly condemns the decision of the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) to relocate the Galileo Adult Education Centre to the St. Pius X Career Centre.

“Our position hasn’t changed,” Francis Bouchard, a spokesperson for the minister, told Global News on Wednesday.

“We still believe that transferring Galileo and moving the highly vulnerable students that go to this school is not a solution to respond to the needs of the Pointe-de-l’île school board.”

Despite the minister’s repeated refusal to accept the move which would displace the students from Galileo, the English board voted eight to four on Tuesday night in favour of the move to make room for the overcrowded French board.

EMSB chair Angela Mancini voted against transferring Galileo.

“I’m extremely concerned that the council has put us in a predicament where we are going to end up in trusteeship,” she said.

“We are going to lose three schools. I’m hoping that the minister will listen to the parents.”

Roberge had previously announced he would take three schools away from the EMSB — Gerald McShane Elementary, General Vanier Elementary and John Paul I Junior High School — unless it came up with another solution to find room for Pointe-de-l’île School Board (CSPI) students.

The CSPI has also insisted the space at Galileo is insufficient as the French-language board needs to find space for 3,000 students.

“It’s not too late for negotiations,” Bouchard said.

“An agreement between the two school boards will mean the minister does not have to intervene.”

The ministry said it will continue with its process to transfer schools, adding the EMSB has until June 10 to propose alternative solutions.

