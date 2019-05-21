English Montreal School Board votes to move Galileo Adult Educational Centre

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) has decided to relocate the Galileo Adult Centre to the St. Pius X career centre.

The board voted eight to four in favour of the move in order to make room for the overcrowded French system.

This comes after Quebec’s education minister Jean-Francois Roberge said it would take three schools away from the English board unless it came up with another solution by June 10th.

The board went ahead and voted to move Galileo, even though Roberge has repeatedly refused to accept the option.

The Pointe-de-l’île school board (CSPI) has also said the space at Galileo is insufficient.

EMSB chair Angela Mancini voted against transferring Galileo.

She argues that since Roberge has already rejected the proposal, the council’s vote is only giving the minister more ammunition to take away three other schools.

“I’m extremely concerned that the council has put us in a predicament where we are going to end up in trusteeship,” said Mancini. “We are going to lose three schools. I’m hoping that the minister will listen to the parents.”

EMSB vice-chair Joe Ortona believes the minister can be convinced otherwise.

“We are offering the CSPI the most possible space in one location which is more than what they would be getting in those three schools. I think we’re demonstrating good faith,” Ortona said. “We wouldn’t be moving these kids if we didn’t have a sound pedagogical plan.”

“I’m outraged,” said Frank Pettinicchio, a parent at Galileo. “We are hoping that the minister will uphold his promise to us and block the move.”

The council also voted to propose to Roberge the sale of land behind former Maclearon School in Pointe-Aux-Trembles so the CSPI can build a new school. They’ve also voted to approve the rental and eventual sale of a vacant daycare located in Rivière-des-Prairies 16th avenue and the temporary rental of a vacant EMSB school located on the corner of Henri-Julien and Crémazie.

The EMSB will be meeting again tomorrow to further discuss tonight’s vote.