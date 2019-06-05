EMSB parents and students form human chain around 7 schools

The school day at Gerald McShane Elementary started off Wednesday with the banging of drums — as parents and students formed a human chain around it shouting “save our school.”

It is the latest effort to prevent McShane and two English Montreal School Board (EMSB) schools — General Vanier Elementary and John Paul I Junior High — from being transferred to a French-language school board to assuage overcrowding in the French system.

At seven English East End Montreal schools, parents and students formed a human chain in protest of the looming transfer of three schools to a French school board. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/vd5lZ9z8Ta — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 5, 2019

In six other schools in Montreal’s east end, parents and students did the same thing. Among them, four of them that aren’t facing a potential transfer.

“We’re suffering this reality today and they could be suffering tomorrow,” said Francesca Pitruzzello, one of the organizers.

The EMSB is backing a proposal of “cohabitation,” allowing students from the French system to take classes in the three schools facing transfer. However, Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge has signalled this isn’t a long-term solution.

Pino Fundaro is a McShane parent who is one of many frustrated by the transfer situation: "I was just upset, my husband was upset, parents were upset. Everyone's just really upset. I don't think it's fair. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/CG6uWgYp2B — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 5, 2019

Both spokespeople for the school board and education ministry declined to comment on the situation.

The EMSB is slated to have a special meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in an effort to work out a possible last-minute alternative. Roberge has set a deadline of June 10 before deciding to transfer the schools.

READ MORE: Deadline looming for EMSB to choose building to hand over to French board