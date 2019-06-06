School transfer negotiations: EMSB says CSPI won’t budge on cohabitation as deadline looms

After several days of negotiations, the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) says the Pointe-de-l’île school board won’t budge on cohabitation — and now they want more.

“It appears right now that we have reached an impasse with the CSPI (Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’Île),” said spokesperson Michael Cohen. “It’s going to be down to the wire. This is kind of unprecedented.”

At a special meeting on Wednesday evening, the EMSB said the French board now says that in addition to taking over the three English schools proposed by Quebec’s Education Minister Jean-François Roberge, it also wants to take over the Galileo Adult Education Centre.

The EMSB had previously offered to free up Galileo, in addition to cohabitation in Gerald McShane Elementary, John Paul I Junior High School and General Vanier Elementary.

Roberge gave the board until June 10 to come up with a solution to relieve the overcrowded French system before he transfers the schools himself.

“All options are open and it’s of great concern now because we’re coming down to the final day of school now, June 21,” Cohen explained.

With only five days left before that deadline, parents are pressing the EMSB to take legal action.

“We have to fight,” said Lucia Bucca, whose daughter is slated to attend John Paul I next year. “Why do we have to give away something so important?” Bucca said while her eyes welled up.

The EMSB voted on its next move behind closed doors. It will be made public during the next council on June 12, after the minister has made his decision.

