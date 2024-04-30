Edmonton public bringing back school resource officers

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Public School district voted Tuesday to re-instate the school resource officer program.

It was suspended in 2020 over concerns about the impact on racialized students.

Despite several speakers telling school board trustees those problems still exist, the board determined officers are needed for school safety.

On Tuesday, trustees voted 5-3 in favour of bringing police officers back into public schools.

“The experience with SROs is not uniform,” said Julie Kusiek, EPSB chair. “Even among those who are marginalized students with experience.”

Dia Dacosta was one of the several people who walked out of the meeting following the vote. She’s a mother and is against SROs being re-instated in schools.

“That emotion is coming from not feeling heard, not feeling like our children’s experiences… of those equity-denied children whose lives are already very difficult.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kusiek changed her stance from years ago regarding SROs. She says safety in schools has also changed since that time.

“The information that I had available as a candidate is different than the information that I have now,” she said.

1:42 Edmonton Public board chair asks for vote reconsideration over school resource officers

There were more than 30 speakers at Tuesday’s meeting. The majority of them spoke against the motion, some describing negative experiences with police.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Feeling defeated, I avoided the hallways in which he patrolled, afraid that I might have to face the ridicule,” said Dilrha Grewal, a Masters of Education student. “I’ve been accosted and questioned in front of my peers.”

2:09 Research project questions effectiveness of school resource officers in Edmonton

Others spoke in favour of the motion, saying they saw a positive influence from officers’ presence.

Story continues below advertisement

“Like restorative justice, working very close with families and children to help,” explained Janet Hancock, chair of CASA Mental Health.

“A lineup of kids waited to see the school resource officer about weekend incidents,” she recalled.

1:46 Edmonton Catholic to keep police in schools after review finds support for SROs

The school board said it’s too early to say whether the previous SRO program will be used again, tweaked or whether something entirely new will be implemented. Trustees also aren’t sure about the timeline.

Changes are expected, though.

“Accountability of police in our schools was a concern in the past,” Kusiek said. “There is a strong desire from the board to have annual reporting.”

In a statement, the Edmonton Police Service says it is pleased with the school board’s decision and looks forward to beginning conversations.

Story continues below advertisement

The school board also voted in favour of the superintendent taking back the authority to have discussions with police.

With files from Lisa MacGregor, Global News