School Resource Officer program pulled from Edmonton public schools for 2020-21 year

Schools that are part of the Edmonton Public School division will not have school resource officers for this year, the district announced Friday.

Instead, the district will introduce a new Youth Enhanced Deployment model that will see officers trained to respond with youth assigned over the north and south of the city and, subject to availability, will respond to calls in schools and the community.

Police officers will not be assigned to specific schools.

“We’ve heard loud and clear that community members have concerns about the School Resource Officer program and we’ve taken this feedback very seriously,” board chair Trisha Estabrooks said. Tweet This

“The board has endorsed the decision that officers will be removed from Edmonton Public Schools this school year while a formal review of the School Resource Officer program is being conducted.”

The YED model was developed over the summer with input from Edmonton Public Schools staff, as well as the Edmonton Police Service.

“Our division and the Edmonton Police Service share the common goals of student, staff and school safety, and positive, proactive engagement with youth,” Supt. Darrel Robertson said.

“We’re putting the new model in place now so our schools have certainty about how they will be supported as classes begin.” Tweet This

Right now the YED model is in effect only for the 2020-21 school year, but the division said plans for the 2021-22 school year will be based on the review of the School Resource Officer program.

The review was approved by the board in June and will continue while the new program is in effect. The efficacy of the program has been in the spotlight over the last few months as anti-racism protests and conversation about police funding heated up across the world.