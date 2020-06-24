Edmonton school board trustee resigns after remarks about refugee students

Send this page to someone via email

Cheryl Johner, a trustee in Ward A with Edmonton Public Schools, resigned Wednesday after making controversial comments about refugee students at a board meeting Tuesday.

EPSB members were voting on the school resource officer program. The board decided to call for an independent review of the program. EPSB will also investigate the placement of police officers in schools who have disciplinary issues.

Trustees voted not to suspend the program while the review is conducted.

However, the tied vote stirred up some controversy after Johner, who voted to keep the officers in place, made the following comments:

“My mind goes to the number of refugee students that come into our district that are from war-torn countries that have never known school before arriving here. All they’ve known is violence.

“When those students sometimes enter our schools, they can be violent there as well,” she said. Tweet This

“I feel that the safety of students is critically important — that other students feel safe as they go to their own schools. The officers act as a deterrent, they can respond quickly to de-escalate situations when needed,” Johner said.

Her comment drew plenty of negative reaction, with several people describing it as racist, while calling on Johner to resign.

On Wednesday, she issued a letter of resignation.

“At yesterday’s board meeting, I made remarks about refugee students. My comments were inappropriate and immediately regrettable. I take full responsibility for what I said and sincerely apologize for the hurt and upset I have caused our families, students, staff and community members,” Johner wrote.

“My statement in yesterday’s meeting does not reflect the care I feel for all students and families in the division. Throughout my time as a trustee, I have tried to be a passionate defender of the rights and safety of all children, and an advocate for safe, inclusive learning environments. I recognize my words yesterday do not reflect these actions and I deeply regret this.

“I have decided to resign from my position of trustee for Ward A, effective immediately. Tweet This

“I know the division and the board of trustees will continue their critical work of addressing systematic racism in Edmonton Public Schools and our society,” Johner wrote.

Edmonton Public Schools’ board chair Trisha Estabrooks is scheduled to speak about Johner’s resignation Wednesday afternoon.

