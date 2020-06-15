Global News at Noon Edmonton June 15 2020 2:01pm 01:41 Edmontonians speak at public hearing about policing Dozens of citizens were expected to speak during a Edmonton city council public hearing on policing that got underway Monday morning. Breanna Karstens-Smith has the latest on Global News at Noon. Edmontonians address police response and budget during public hearing <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7068110/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7068110/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?