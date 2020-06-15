Edmontonians address police response and budget during public hearing

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of members of the public were expected to speak during a public hearing that started Monday morning.

The hearing is in response to growing calls for systemic change within the Edmonton Police Service since the death of George Floyd and subsequent anti-police brutality demonstrations.

Councillors are considering a motion that would see several changes to the way policing is done in Edmonton.

If passed, city administration would be asked to look at how many mental health, addictions, homelessness or other social-issue calls police respond to. They would also consider whether those calls could be responded to by community organizations instead of police.

A report would also be drafted looking at how other police departments have divested or defunded policing.

Once that information is determined, council could look at freezing the police budget at 2020 levels going forward.

Transit peace officers would also see changes, with the introduction of an oversight mechanism similar to Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

During the beginning of the public hearing Monday, many of the speakers were in favour of the motion and additional measures.

“When we talk about defunding the police, we don’t mean abolishing or taking power away, we actually want to make your jobs easier. But right now we’re asking too much of police,” speaker Alex Eskandarkhah explained.

“Instead of militarization and equipment, there should be conversations about investing in mental health, investing in the community, society and the future.” Tweet This

Councillor Ben Henderson acknowledged there is disparity in Edmonton when it comes to policing.

“My experience with the police, given who I am, has been very different and my impressions of them when I interact with them are very different from huge chunks of the rest of the city,” the Ward 8 councillor said.

“That’s the essence of what we need to try to deal with here. Everybody needs to be, ideally, having the experience that my experience would be with the police.”

Edmonton police officer Bruce Phillips told councillors he had concerns about community organizations taking over calls from officers.

“If police stop being called to these events, we’re probably just going to receive more requests to assist other agencies from workers justifiably feel a situation is more dangerous than they’re comfortable with,” the officer said.

He admitted sensitivity training or increased mental wellness training could be useful but pointed out that could be difficult to do if funding were to be cut to the service.

Others said councillors were just responding to current events in North America and bringing a problem to Edmonton where there isn’t one.

Edmonton Griesbach Member of Parliament and former city councillor Kerry Diotte said he believed this was the wrong time for the discussion.

“I suggest it’s only appropriate we all take a deep breath. First let’s go over the anger we feel about Mr. Floyd’s death. Let’s talk about this very serious issue of policing when everyone has had time to heal over that death.”

Floyd said he could not breathe as he died after being arrested by Minneapolis police.

There are about 60 speakers scheduled to comment during the public hearing.

The city has scheduled all day Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to hear from the public.

