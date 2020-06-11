Menu

Crime

Edmonton police chief Dale McFee expresses concerns over defunding police service

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2020 3:14 pm
Updated June 11, 2020 3:15 pm
Next steps for Edmonton police, city after anti-racism protests
WATCH ABOVE: The City of Edmonton is signaling a potential shift to how police are funded and how services are provided.vinesh pratap has more on what's being talked about.

Edmonton’s police chief says there is systemic racism in Canadian policing, but he worries that defunding police could lead to a loss of officers and programs brought in to address diversity.

Chief Dale McFee says the death of a Black man in Minneapolis under the knee of a white police officer was wrong and the officer needs to be held accountable.

READ MORE: Edmonton police chief calls death of George Floyd ‘criminal’

Groups such as Black Lives Matter are calling for money from policing to be redirected to services such as affordable housing, mental health programs and community-led organizations.

Late night protest stretches from downtown Edmonton to Old Strathcona
Story continues below advertisement

McFee says systemic change is needed in police forces, but it needs to be the right change.

READ MORE: Black Lives Matter petition calls on Edmonton to defund police service

He says there are programs within the police service that were created to address diversity, which would be lost if the department lost funding.

He adds that the service would also lose many officers who were hired in the past three to five years to address diversity.

Mayor Don Iveson speaks out against racism in Edmonton
Mayor Don Iveson speaks out against racism in Edmonton
