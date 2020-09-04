Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 4 2020 8:10pm
01:48

No School Resource Officers at Edmonton public schools this year

Edmonton Public will not have school resource officers this year. For now, a new model has been introduced while a formal review of the program is conducted. Nicole Stillger has more.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home