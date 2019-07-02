EMSB files injunction to stop transfer of 2 of its schools to French-language board

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) has filed an injunction in an attempt to stop the transfer of two of its schools to French-language board, Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’Île (CSPI).

EMSB chairperson Angela Mancini told Global News she will give more details at a meeting Tuesday night for parents of students who attend the two schools.

Last week, parents of students who attend General Vanier Elementary School and John Paul I Junior High School found out that their children would be moved to new buildings in the fall.

“We are very disappointed with this news and have done everything possible to save these school buildings,” said Mancini after finding out the news.

“We will now review all recourses available to us.”

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge outlined his final decision in a letter to parents on Thursday.

“Our government has had to make a hard decision,” he wrote.

“The Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’Île schools are bursting at the seams.”

Gerald McShane Elementary School, another school that risked being transferred, was spared because it is the only English-language elementary school in Montreal North, Roberge noted.

Debate over which schools would be transferred to the CSPI has gone on for months.

The EMSB had been pushing for a cohabitation model with its severely overcrowded French counterpart — something both the province and the CSPI repeatedly rejected, saying it needs about 3,000 spots.

Roberge argued cohabitation was a short-term solution, but sharing buildings would impede new immigrants from learning French.

The deadline for the EMSB to propose ways to save its schools was midnight on June 10.

The French-language board says it is in dire need of space to accommodate nearly 3,000 students.

The school board is expected to hold a town hall Tuesday night for parents, administrators and governing board members from the two schools being transferred.

