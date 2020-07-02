Coronavirus: Edmonton to allow garage, yard sales starting Friday

Send this page to someone via email

As more and more coronavirus safety measures ease, garage and yard sales will once again be allowed to operate in Edmonton, effective Friday.

During Thursday’s meeting of Edmonton’s emergency advisory committee, city manager Adam Laughlin said the decision came following the guidance of the provincial government. Garage sales were banned in the city in late April.

Councillor Michael Walters was particularly vocal against the idea of allowing garage sales to resume amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love me a good garage sale as much as anybody… but this seems very risky to me that we would allow garage sales,” Walters said. “Lots of cash exchanged, lots of touching of different items, lots of different people. And garage sale shoppers tend to go from garage sale to garage sale to garage sale to garage sale.

In response to Walter’s concern, Laughlin stressed the decision was made in alignment with the guidance from the provincial government. He stressed that it’s something the city will keep an eye on.

“Part of it was leading off of the provincial government in terms of reopening and relaunching and public feedback and the desire to create opportunities,” Laughlin said.

“This does create opportunities for some of those folks that are struggling financially to utilize this to help them.

“It’s certainly something we will be monitoring.”

Dr. Chris Sikora, medical officer of health with Alberta Health Services in the Edmonton Zone, joined Thursday’s committee meeting remotely and said “things could go either way on that.”

“Most garage sales are in outdoor environments,” Sikora noted. “Yes, cash transactions are primarily how things do occur and there is that increased chance for spread. I think if garage sales are to proceed, physical distancing aspects should be something that would be very important. And then to buyers at those locations, ensuring that there is awareness that you should probably wipe your items down when you do get home.”

Walters went on to say the idea makes him nervous.

The City of Edmonton said operators are required to ensure appropriate physical distancing and safety measures are in place. Guidelines have been posted on the city’s website on how to safely host a garage sale.

