Politics

City officials to provide Wednesday update on Edmonton’s COVID-19 response

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted April 22, 2020 2:12 pm
Mayor Don Iveson speaks with the media on March 19 about Edmonton's response to COVID-19.
Mayor Don Iveson speaks with the media on March 19 about Edmonton's response to COVID-19. Global News

Mayor Don Iveson and interim city manager Adam Laughlin are set to give an update Wednesday afternoon on Edmonton’s response to COVID-19.

They will speak following the weekly city council emergency advisory committee meeting, which is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.

The mayor and manager’s comments will be live streamed in this story following that meeting.

The meeting will include a vote on extending the state of local emergency, which has to be renewed on a weekly basis.

The agenda for the committee also includes a private session focused on the job situation for city employees.

At the end of March, over 2,000 city employees were given temporary layoff notices.

READ MORE: Edmonton lays off over 2,000 staff at city rec centres, public libraries due to COVID-19

City council is also set to meet Monday to discuss the budget. 

This week, Alberta’s United Conservative Party government said it is considering the unprecedented step of allowing cities throughout the province to run deficits as they battle the pandemic and its subsequent financial impact.

READ MORE: Alberta government considers allowing cities to budget for deficits amid COVID-19

The last COVID-19 response update the city gave was on April 16.

