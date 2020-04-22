City officials to provide Wednesday update on Edmonton’s COVID-19 response

Send this page to someone via email

Mayor Don Iveson and interim city manager Adam Laughlin are set to give an update Wednesday afternoon on Edmonton’s response to COVID-19.

They will speak following the weekly city council emergency advisory committee meeting, which is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.

The mayor and manager’s comments will be live streamed in this story following that meeting.

The meeting will include a vote on extending the state of local emergency, which has to be renewed on a weekly basis.

The agenda for the committee also includes a private session focused on the job situation for city employees.

At the end of March, over 2,000 city employees were given temporary layoff notices.

City council is also set to meet Monday to discuss the budget.

This week, Alberta’s United Conservative Party government said it is considering the unprecedented step of allowing cities throughout the province to run deficits as they battle the pandemic and its subsequent financial impact.

The last COVID-19 response update the city gave was on April 16.