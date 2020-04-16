Edmonton officials to provide update on city’s COVID-19 response

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton is scheduled to provide an update on the city’s response to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Don Iveson and interim city manager Adam Laughlin are set to speak after the emergency advisory committee meets. While there is no time available as to when the update will occur, it will be live streamed in this story.

It’s expected the city will comment on the state of local emergency, among other issues.

The agenda included verbal reports on the COVID-19 situation as well as the renewal of the state of emergency. The committee will also meet in private to hear the latest report on homeless facilities.

The #yegcc emergency advisory committee meets this afternoon. Expect the local state of emergency to be extended again. Will monitor to see what else emerges…#yeg @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/vqVHWKvGF1 — vinesh pratap (@vineshpratap) April 16, 2020

The City of Edmonton first declared a state of emergency on March 20. The declaration is reviewed and renewed on a weekly basis.

On Wednesday, Iveson warned of further temporary layoffs as the city continues to grapple with the economic impact of the pandemic.