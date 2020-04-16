Menu

Health

Edmonton officials to provide update on city’s COVID-19 response

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted April 16, 2020 3:38 pm
Interim city manager Adam Laughlin and Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson speak to reporters about coronavirus concerns on March 12, 2020. .
Interim city manager Adam Laughlin and Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson speak to reporters about coronavirus concerns on March 12, 2020. . Morris Gamblin/ Global News

The City of Edmonton is scheduled to provide an update on the city’s response to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Don Iveson and interim city manager Adam Laughlin are set to speak after the emergency advisory committee meets. While there is no time available as to when the update will occur, it will be live streamed in this story.

READ MORE: New estimates suggest COVID-19 could cost City of Edmonton between $140M and $260M

It’s expected the city will comment on the state of local emergency, among other issues.

The agenda included verbal reports on the COVID-19 situation as well as the renewal of the state of emergency. The committee will also meet in private to hear the latest report on homeless facilities.

The City of Edmonton first declared a state of emergency on March 20. The declaration is reviewed and renewed on a weekly basis.

READ MORE: EEDC announces more layoffs, pay cuts and senior leadership departures amid COVID-19 crisis

On Wednesday, Iveson warned of further temporary layoffs as the city continues to grapple with the economic impact of the pandemic.

