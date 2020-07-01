Dozens of homes evacuated as water overwhelms Rivers, Man. dam

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of homes in southern Manitoba were evacuated Wednesday night as rivers continued to rise, resulting in overland flooding and a possible weakening of the dam in Rivers, Man.

The evacuations came as the town of Minnedosa and the surrounding RM of Minto-Odanah declared states of emergency Wednesday afternoon.

The communities are dealing with washed-out roads, flooded home basements and businesses that have been forced to close after record-breaking rain earlier this week.

“The government no longer has confidence in the structure in the dam at Rivers, Manitoba,” said Infrastructure minister Ron Schuler at a hastily-called press conference Wednesday evening.

“Out of an abundance of caution, residents and livestock downstream of the dam, should be evacuated.”

The water flows from the Little Saskatchewan River at the dam are currently more than 12,000 cubic feet per second, which exceeds 2011 flood levels, said Schuler.

“I have to say that it’s a 60-year-old-dam, and we’re not saying anything other than we can’t see the bottom of the spillway,” he said.

“We have no idea what’s happening at the bottom.”

The evacuations will affect between 30 and 40 households in Riverdale and Whitehead, said Schuler.

While the evacuations aren’t mandatory, Schuler said they are “strongly recommended” and said people who should be evacuating will be notified directly.

Downstream in Brandon, the Assiniboine River is high and is expected to peak in the next few days between 14,000-18,000 cubic feet per second.

At the moment, households in Brandon are not being evacuated, but Mayor Rick Chrest said houses in low-lying areas are being told to prepare to leave if necessary.

The city reactivated its emergency operations centre a few days ago, he added.

“The decision was made to put it in what we call ‘The Plug’ at 18th Street and Grand Valley Road.

“The Plug” is a temporary dike at that intersection that keep water from spilling into the city, he said, although it means some households living on the street will have to find another way into the city.

The temporary dike will take about eight hours to complete, said Chrest.

Asked about the cost of the operation, Schuler said they’re more concerned that families and livestock are safe.

“We cannot take chances with the incredible amount of water creating pressures on the Rivers dam,” he said.

After a few days, engineering teams should be able to see the bottom of the dam and do an assessment. In the meantime, the dam will be fortified.

“As we’re speaking right now, truckloads of rock are being brought in and being dumped in on either side,” said Schuler.

The watershed has several dams to control waterflow during heavy times and they are all being inspected and monitored, he said

Asked if he could recall people being evacuated due to overland flooding because of rain in Manitoba, Schuler said he’s been an MLA for 21 years.

“One of the first ones I know in my history … this is fairly unique.”

-With files from Abigail Turner