Flood warning, high water advisory issued for parts of Manitoba already hit hard by rain

The Manitoba government has issued a flood warning and high water advisory for the southwest, western and central regions of the province.

The warnings come Monday after heavy rains and high winds moved into Southern Manitoba Sunday afternoon and evening, hitting areas near Brandon and Minnedosa the hardest, flooding streets, stores and spawning a possible tornado.

The system, which the province says brought as much as 155 mm of rain to the Assiniboine River watershed, forced the Rural Municipality of Oakview to declare a state of emergency Monday.

In a release sent to media late in the afternoon Monday the province said another system forecast could bring an additional 80 to 150 mm of water to southwest and western Manitoba and eastern Saskatchewan over the next 48 hours.

The Assiniboine, Qu’Appelle and Souris rivers and their tributaries could be affected, the province said.

The province warns property owners in the area to take precautions as water levels could quickly rise.

Overland flooding was already being reported from areas across the Assiniboine River watershed Monday.

A number of smaller rivers, including the Little Saskatchewan River, are above flood stage and low-lying land near the river is affected, the province said.

The province says the Portage Diversion may be put to work later in the week to limit flows in the lower Assiniboine river.

The Manitoba government also issued an extended heat warning for southern and central regions of the province Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada is forecasting high temperatures for the next week, with some areas experiencing extreme heat for three or four days.

