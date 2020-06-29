Menu

Manitoba issues extended heat warning

Posted June 29, 2020 5:43 pm
The Province of Manitoba issued an extended heat warning Monday.
The Province of Manitoba issued an extended heat warning Monday. Getty Images

The Manitoba government has issued an extended heat warning for southern and central regions of the province.

Read more: Hot weather expected all weekend and into next week in southern Manitoba

It says Environment Canada is forecasting high temperatures for the next week, with some areas experiencing extreme heat for three or four days.

It says the heat poses the greatest risks to older adults, people with chronic illness and people living alone.

The province says people should check in regularly with vulnerable community members, friends and family but should do so by phone to help control the spread of COVID-19.

