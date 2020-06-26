Menu

Weather

Hot weather expected all weekend and into next week in southern Manitoba

By Mike Koncan Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 12:42 pm
Rocky Lake, Manitoba.
Rocky Lake, Manitoba. Jeff Munro/submitted

A special weather statement was issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Friday ahead of what will be a very hot weekend all across southern Manitoba, and even a few areas up north.

Special Weather Statement issued by Environment and Climate
Special Weather Statement issued by Environment and Climate. Global News

Forecasts for the affected regions expect to see daytime high temperatures in the low to mid 30s for Saturday and Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

As low pressure and some rain moves into northern Manitoba, western Manitoba may experience some relief behind a cold front associated with that system but over southeastern Manitoba and through the Red River Valley, that will not be the case.

In Winnipeg and through the rest of the region, the heat wave will likely linger into next week.

Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Tam provides public health advice for managing a heat wave
Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Tam provides public health advice for managing a heat wave

Expect heat warnings to be issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada for this weekend.
Here is Winnipeg’s five day forecast.

Winnipeg’s 5 day forecast from June 26, 2020.
Winnipeg’s 5 day forecast from June 26, 2020. Global News
