Hot weather expected all weekend and into next week in southern Manitoba

A special weather statement was issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Friday ahead of what will be a very hot weekend all across southern Manitoba, and even a few areas up north.

Forecasts for the affected regions expect to see daytime high temperatures in the low to mid 30s for Saturday and Sunday.

As low pressure and some rain moves into northern Manitoba, western Manitoba may experience some relief behind a cold front associated with that system but over southeastern Manitoba and through the Red River Valley, that will not be the case.

In Winnipeg and through the rest of the region, the heat wave will likely linger into next week.

Expect heat warnings to be issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada for this weekend.

Here is Winnipeg’s five day forecast.

