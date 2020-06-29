RM of Oakview declares state of emergency as area sees wettest day on record

Send this page to someone via email

The Rural Municipality of Oakview declared a state of emergency Monday as record-breaking rain flooded the southern Manitoba municipality Sunday.

RM of Oakview CAO Marci Quane posted on the Rapid City, Manitoba Facebook Group that the municipality is urging residents to stay home as clean up begins.

“We can assure you that we have had our crews working throughout the night and will continue to work at marking all dangerous areas,” she wrote.

“We hope you are all safe, and we thank you for your patience during these trying times.”

“It’s not a pretty sight in some of the farmyards, is what I’ve heard,” said RM of Oakview Reeve Brent Fortune said.

The reeve called the damage to the area “devastating.”

“People put through the years of hard work, and then in one split second, it’s gone.” Tweet This

More photos out of Minnedosa this morning. The damage is surreal. #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/4HzXylITtP — Abigail Turner (@turnerrAbigail) June 29, 2020

An historic series of storms swept through the area Sunday afternoon, drenching the RM, several towns and the city of Brandon.

In Brandon, the official rainfall total was 155 mm, easily breaking a 118-year record of 141 mm on June 1, 1902.

Of that 155.5 mm total, 101.6 mm fell between 430-7 pm, and 53.9 mm fell between 840 pm-1240 am. An incredible amount of rain in roughly 6.5 hrs — Rob's Obs (@robsobs) June 29, 2020

Even using other climate data in Brandon back to 1890 does not give a wetter day than yesterday in the city. A historic rainfall event for Westman. — Rob's Obs (@robsobs) June 29, 2020

As of 8:30 a.m., about 4,000 Manitoba Hydro customers were without power.

#mboutage 1/2 WESTMAN – Overland flooding delayed our restoration efforts last night. We’re now working to fix a transmission line to power up four substations and restore service to customers in Brandon and area. — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) June 29, 2020

