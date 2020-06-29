RM of Oakview declares state of emergency as area sees wettest day on record

The Rural Municipality of Oakview declared a state of emergency Monday as record-breaking rain flooded the southern Manitoba municipality Sunday.
RM of Oakview CAO Marci Quane posted on the Rapid City, Manitoba Facebook Group that the municipality is urging residents to stay home as clean up begins.
“We can assure you that we have had our crews working throughout the night and will continue to work at marking all dangerous areas,” she wrote.
“We hope you are all safe, and we thank you for your patience during these trying times.”
“It’s not a pretty sight in some of the farmyards, is what I’ve heard,” said RM of Oakview Reeve Brent Fortune said.
The reeve called the damage to the area “devastating.”
“People put through the years of hard work, and then in one split second, it’s gone.”
An historic series of storms swept through the area Sunday afternoon, drenching the RM, several towns and the city of Brandon.
In Brandon, the official rainfall total was 155 mm, easily breaking a 118-year record of 141 mm on June 1, 1902.
As of 8:30 a.m., about 4,000 Manitoba Hydro customers were without power.
