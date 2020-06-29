Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

RM of Oakview declares state of emergency as area sees wettest day on record

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Part of Highway 16A was damaged by the storm.
Part of Highway 16A was damaged by the storm. Abigail Turner/Global News

The Rural Municipality of Oakview declared a state of emergency Monday as record-breaking rain flooded the southern Manitoba municipality Sunday.

RM of Oakview CAO Marci Quane posted on the Rapid City, Manitoba Facebook Group that the municipality is urging residents to stay home as clean up begins.

“We can assure you that we have had our crews working throughout the night and will continue to work at marking all dangerous areas,” she wrote.

Read more: Cleanup begins as storm, possible tornado topples barns, floods streets, hospital in southern Manitoba

“We hope you are all safe, and we thank you for your patience during these trying times.”

“It’s not a pretty sight in some of the farmyards, is what I’ve heard,” said RM of Oakview Reeve Brent Fortune said.

Story continues below advertisement

The reeve called the damage to the area “devastating.”

“People put through the years of hard work, and then in one split second, it’s gone.”

Tweet This

An historic series of storms swept through the area Sunday afternoon, drenching the RM, several towns and the city of Brandon.

In Brandon, the official rainfall total was 155 mm, easily breaking a 118-year record of 141 mm on June 1, 1902.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 8:30 a.m., about 4,000 Manitoba Hydro customers were without power.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaDisasterManitoba StormManitoba floodManitoba floodsbrandon stormminnedosa stormrapid city stormrm of oakview
Flyers
More weekly flyers