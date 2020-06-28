Storm, possible tornado topples barns, floods streets, hospital in southern Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Hours after the province issued a high wind and flood warning, Mother Nature proved them right.

Heavy rains and high winds moved into Southern Manitoba Sunday afternoon and evening, hitting the Brandon area hardest, flooding streets, stores and spawning a possible tornado.

Man, that's impressive. Anvil cirrus shield spreading east over southern MB from severe tstorms over SW MB #MBstorm pic.twitter.com/lMrTuhe8Nj — Rob's Obs (@robsobs) June 29, 2020

The province of Manitoba issued a warning Sunday afternoon of overland flooding and high winds for the area.

“A weather system may release 75 to 100 millimetres of rain in these areas in the next three to four days, starting this afternoon,” said the warning.

“Areas in the southwest of Manitoba, including Virden and Brandon, could see up to 175 millimetres of rain during this time.”

At about 4 p.m. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a tornado warning for an area just north of Brandon. It was cancelled 4 hours later.

Tornado warning in effect for a storm north of Brandon. Alerts: https://t.co/Y4GH8q9LqQ If in the area it is time to seek shelter now, in a basement or interior room away from windows. #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/RrXGi0wN6F — ECCC Weather Manitoba (@ECCCWeatherMB) June 28, 2020

Global News has unconfirmed reports of a possible tornado touching down near Brandon. We have reached out for more information.

Jeremy Smith posted this video on Facebook showing trees down in Brandon. (Note: Explicit language.)

A structure near Rapid City, Man. was severely damaged, and may have been hit by a tornado.

The buildings housing these vehicles were destroyed south of Rapid City, Man. on Sunday. Submitted.

In Brandon, stores, parking lots and the Brandon Regional Hospital basement flooded.

The Brandon Hospital’s basement is flooding. This includes the pharmacy and cafeteria, according to the nurse who took this video. The elevators are not working and the hospital is running off of a back up power source she tells me. #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/gTRuXUzGrD — Abigail Turner (@turnerrAbigail) June 29, 2020

Toonie-sized hail was found near Clear Lake, Man.

Hail taken from Sportsman Park near Clear Lake, Man. Cory Parrott/Submitted

My parking lot flooded. Water was knee deep#mbstorm pic.twitter.com/nVZIthp9Fd — Onix Angel 🇨🇦 (@That_Sky_Noodle) June 29, 2020

sunburn yesterday and today the town alarm is going off to take cover for a storm and tornadoes #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/W4OQ4n13B1 — quarantined darcie (@darciesnothere) June 29, 2020

Officially, 101.6 mm (4") of rain reported at Brandon airport as of 7 pm #MBstorm — Rob's Obs (@robsobs) June 29, 2020