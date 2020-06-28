Menu

Storm, possible tornado topples barns, floods streets, hospital in southern Manitoba

By Elisha Dacey Global News
The buildings housing these vehicles were destroyed south of Rapid City, Man. on Sunday.
Hours after the province issued a high wind and flood warning, Mother Nature proved them right.

Heavy rains and high winds moved into Southern Manitoba Sunday afternoon and evening, hitting the Brandon area hardest, flooding streets, stores and spawning a possible tornado.

The province of Manitoba issued a warning Sunday afternoon of overland flooding and high winds for the area.

“A weather system may release 75 to 100 millimetres of rain in these areas in the next three to four days, starting this afternoon,” said the warning.

“Areas in the southwest of Manitoba, including Virden and Brandon, could see up to 175 millimetres of rain during this time.”

At about 4 p.m. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a tornado warning for an area just north of Brandon. It was cancelled 4 hours later.

Global News has unconfirmed reports of a possible tornado touching down near Brandon. We have reached out for more information.

Jeremy Smith posted this video on Facebook showing trees down in Brandon. (Note: Explicit language.)

A structure near Rapid City, Man. was severely damaged, and may have been hit by a tornado.

The buildings housing these vehicles were destroyed south of Rapid City, Man. on Sunday.
In Brandon, stores, parking lots and the Brandon Regional Hospital basement flooded.

Toonie-sized hail was found near Clear Lake, Man.

Hail taken from Sportsman Park near Clear Lake, Man.
Hail taken from Sportsman Park near Clear Lake, Man. Cory Parrott/Submitted

