Comments

Health

Dr. Bonnie Henry takes over Olivia Munn’s Instagram to fight COVID-19 misinformation

By Amy Judd Global News
Dr. Bonnie Henry ‘ONE World’ social media takeover
B.C.'s top doctor will be taking over the social media account of Hollywood star Olivia Munn on Tuesday. Stuart Hickox, ONE World Canada director, explains how the collaboration came to fruition.

B.C.’s top doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has a special assignment Tuesday: to help fight the spread of COVID-19 misinformation alongside actress Olivia Munn.

B.C.’s provincial health officer takes over Munn’s Instagram account on Tuesday to reach a wider audience.

Munn, known for her roles as Psylocke from Marvel’s X-Men and Sloan Sabbith from HBO’s The Newsroom, has 2.6 million followers.

“There are some people you need to hear from right now and it isn’t me,” Munn said in a release.

“I am handing over my account to an expert on all things COVID-19.”

Read more: ‘Stand together by staying apart’: B.C. officials on Canada Day celebrations

View this post on Instagram

As #COVID19 cases continue to increase around the world, it’s more important than ever for us to stay informed and keep looking out for each other. We need to hear from more experts who can share expertise and a global perspective on how to cope and recover from this pandemic together. Today I am thrilled to #PassTheMic and hand over my account to one of these amazing experts, Dr. Bonnie Henry. Dr. Henry is the Provincial Health Officer for British Columbia (@BCGovNews @CDCofBC) and one of Canada’s leading public health experts. She has worked internationally, including with the WHO/UNICEF polio eradication program in Pakistan and with the World Health Organization to control the Ebola outbreak in Uganda. She’s a specialist in public health and preventative medicine, and is here to share why it’s important for us to work together to defeat COVID-19 and how we can help take care of our communities. To join a coordinated global response to COVID-19, demand actio RAC n at @ONE. ONE World. ONE Global Response. #oneworld #passthemic

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

The initiative comes from ONE’s ONE World Campaign, calling for a global response to COVID-19. ONE was founded in 2007 by Bono to fight global poverty and preventable diseases.

This campaign, called #PasstheMic, works with celebrities and medical experts to spread the word about not spreading the novel coronavirus.

Henry will be sharing special messages on Munn’s account all day.

 

