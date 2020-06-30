Dr. Bonnie Henry takes over Olivia Munn’s Instagram to fight COVID-19 misinformation

B.C.’s top doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has a special assignment Tuesday: to help fight the spread of COVID-19 misinformation alongside actress Olivia Munn.
B.C.’s provincial health officer takes over Munn’s Instagram account on Tuesday to reach a wider audience.
Munn, known for her roles as Psylocke from Marvel’s X-Men and Sloan Sabbith from HBO’s The Newsroom, has 2.6 million followers.
“There are some people you need to hear from right now and it isn’t me,” Munn said in a release.
“I am handing over my account to an expert on all things COVID-19.”
The initiative comes from ONE’s ONE World Campaign, calling for a global response to COVID-19. ONE was founded in 2007 by Bono to fight global poverty and preventable diseases.
This campaign, called #PasstheMic, works with celebrities and medical experts to spread the word about not spreading the novel coronavirus.
Henry will be sharing special messages on Munn’s account all day.
