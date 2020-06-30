Dr. Bonnie Henry takes over Olivia Munn’s Instagram to fight COVID-19 misinformation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

B.C.’s top doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has a special assignment Tuesday: to help fight the spread of COVID-19 misinformation alongside actress Olivia Munn.

B.C.’s provincial health officer takes over Munn’s Instagram account on Tuesday to reach a wider audience.

Munn, known for her roles as Psylocke from Marvel’s X-Men and Sloan Sabbith from HBO’s The Newsroom, has 2.6 million followers.

“There are some people you need to hear from right now and it isn’t me,” Munn said in a release.

“I am handing over my account to an expert on all things COVID-19.”

Story continues below advertisement

The initiative comes from ONE’s ONE World Campaign, calling for a global response to COVID-19. ONE was founded in 2007 by Bono to fight global poverty and preventable diseases.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

This campaign, called #PasstheMic, works with celebrities and medical experts to spread the word about not spreading the novel coronavirus.

Henry will be sharing special messages on Munn’s account all day.

Story continues below advertisement