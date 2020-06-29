N.B. RCMP investigating suspicious fire on Miscou Island

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating after a suspicious structure fire on Miscou Island, N.B., last week.

Police say that shortly before 2:40 p.m. on June 22, a member of the Lamèque RCMP detachment noticed smoke on the island.

When the officer arrived at the scene, the Miscou Fire Department was already working to put the fire out. The Lamèque Fire Department also provided assistance.

The fire is believed to have started in a cottage on Miscou Harbour Road that was being used to store hay.

The cottage was destroyed by the fire, which was able to spread to a nearby wooded area before it was eventually extinguished.

Investigators, as well as the Office of the Fire Marshal, have determined the fire to be suspicious in nature.

Anyone with information about the fire or who may have seen anyone around the area before the fire started is asked to call police at 506-344-2006 or contact Crime Stoppers.