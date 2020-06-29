Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

N.B. RCMP investigating suspicious fire on Miscou Island

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 4:03 pm
New Brunswick RCMP are investigating after a suspicious fire on Miscou Island on June 22, 2020. .
New Brunswick RCMP are investigating after a suspicious fire on Miscou Island on June 22, 2020. . RCMP - HO

RCMP are investigating after a suspicious structure fire on Miscou Island, N.B., last week.

Police say that shortly before 2:40 p.m. on June 22, a member of the Lamèque RCMP detachment noticed smoke on the island.

When the officer arrived at the scene, the Miscou Fire Department was already working to put the fire out. The Lamèque Fire Department also provided assistance.

Read more: Lobster processing plant in Val-Comeau, N.B., ‘a total loss’ after fire

The fire is believed to have started in a cottage on Miscou Harbour Road that was being used to store hay.

Trending Stories

The cottage was destroyed by the fire, which was able to spread to a nearby wooded area before it was eventually extinguished.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators, as well as the Office of the Fire Marshal, have determined the fire to be suspicious in nature.

Anyone with information about the fire or who may have seen anyone around the area before the fire started is asked to call police at 506-344-2006 or contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPFireArsonNew Brunswick RCMPNew Brunswick CrimeSuspicious FireMiscou IslandLamèque Fire DepartmentMiscou Harbour Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers