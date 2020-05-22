Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Fire destroys lobster processing plant in northeastern New Brunswick

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2020 11:32 am
Les Pecheries de Chez Nous in Val-Comeau, N.B., has been destroyed as a result of a fire. .
Les Pecheries de Chez Nous in Val-Comeau, N.B., has been destroyed as a result of a fire. . Callum Smith/Global News

Fire has completely destroyed a large seafood processing plant in northeastern New Brunswick.

The blaze broke out shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday at Les Pecheries de Chez Nous in Val-Comeau, a community within the regional municipality of Tracadie.

READ MORE: Questions raised after fire destroys New Brunswick firm’s second fish plant

Scott Myles, the municipality’s director of public security, says firefighters from Tracadie and four neighbouring communities fought the fire, and it took about three-and-a-half hours to get under control.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the plant was in production at the time, and many of the people working there weren’t able to get their personal belongings, including car keys, in the scramble to exit the building.

READ MORE: N.B. offering Paturel lobster plant $36K to help rebuild after fire

There were no injuries.

The plant, which processed lobster, employed about 250 people.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
New BrunswicklobsterseafoodNew Brunswick FireTracadieNew Brunswick FisheriesLes Pecheries de Chez NousSeafood processing plantVal Comeau
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.