Fire destroys lobster processing plant in northeastern New Brunswick

Fire has completely destroyed a large seafood processing plant in northeastern New Brunswick.

The blaze broke out shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday at Les Pecheries de Chez Nous in Val-Comeau, a community within the regional municipality of Tracadie.

Scott Myles, the municipality’s director of public security, says firefighters from Tracadie and four neighbouring communities fought the fire, and it took about three-and-a-half hours to get under control.

53 firefighters responded. 3 hours to get under control. “Fire was very, very intense,” chief says. “Main part of the plant is a complete loss.” Nothing yet to suggest the fire was criminal in nature, he says, but the investigation into the cause is very much ongoing. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/rSBoxi8KpO — Callum Smith (@smithc902) May 22, 2020

He says the plant was in production at the time, and many of the people working there weren’t able to get their personal belongings, including car keys, in the scramble to exit the building.

There were no injuries.

The plant, which processed lobster, employed about 250 people.