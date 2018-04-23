N.B. offering Paturel lobster plant $36K to help rebuild after fire

The New Brunswick government is pitching in $36,000 to help a lobster production plant rebuild following a devastating fire last month.

The blaze in the early hours of March 1 destroyed a warehouse and packing plant at Paturel International Company on Deer Island.

According to the provincial government, the investment will help Paturel establish a frozen lobster production line at its facility and return more employees to work.

Currently, the company employs 36 people on its live production line. Once the value-added frozen lobster production line is re-established, another 26 workers will be employed.

The new line is expected to start operating in the coming weeks.