N.B. offering Paturel lobster plant $36K to help rebuild after fire
The New Brunswick government is pitching in $36,000 to help a lobster production plant rebuild following a devastating fire last month.
READ MORE: Seafood packing plant in Deer Island, N.B. destroyed by fire
The blaze in the early hours of March 1 destroyed a warehouse and packing plant at Paturel International Company on Deer Island.
According to the provincial government, the investment will help Paturel establish a frozen lobster production line at its facility and return more employees to work.
WATCH: Deer Island seafood plant fire
Currently, the company employs 36 people on its live production line. Once the value-added frozen lobster production line is re-established, another 26 workers will be employed.
The new line is expected to start operating in the coming weeks.
“Today’s investment comes at an important time and recognizes that New Brunswick’s fish and seafood sectors are important economic drivers and contribute directly and indirectly to employment in our communities,” said Aquaculture and Fisheries Minister Rick Doucet in a news release.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.