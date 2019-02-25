Questions raised after fire destroys New Brunswick firm’s second fish plant this month

For the second time in just 17 days, a New Brunswick fish processor has lost a major plant to fire, but the company is downplaying speculation of foul play.

A blaze Sunday morning in Cap-Pelé destroyed a large lobster processing facility owned by Cape Bald Packers.

Joanna Losier, the manager of corporate affairs and human resources, says the first fire that destroyed a lobster plant in Richibucto this month felt like a slap in the face, but the latest blaze feels like a knockout.

She says the social media rumour mill is rampant with speculation on the cause of the fires, but she says there’s no indication of foul play.

Losier says there are indications pointing to an electrical issue as the cause of the first fire, while fire crews were still investigating the Cap-Pelé blaze on Monday.

The company employs close to 700 people, and Losier says they’ll try to use them all at a third facility in Cap-Pelé when the fishing season picks up again in May.

The company buys lobster for processing from across the Maritimes and Maine, and the second facility in Cap-Pelé also processes crabs and mussels.

Cap-Pelé Mayor Serge Leger says his community is heartbroken but the people are resilient.