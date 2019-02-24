Fire
February 24, 2019 11:40 am

Cape Bald Packers fish plant reportedly on fire in Cap-Pelé , New Brunswick

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The Village of Cap-Pelé, N.B., is asking for citizens to avoid all non-essential travel as emergency crews battle a blaze at the Cape Bold Packers fish packing plant.

Village of Cap-Pelé/Facebook
A A

The Cape Bald Packers fish plant in Cap-Pelé , N.B., is on fire.

Firefighters are on scene and the Village of Cap-Pelé has issued a warning to avoid all non-essential travel on Bas Cap-Pelé  Road in order to allow emergency vehicles access to the site.

READ MORE: Syrian family of 8 escapes Saturday morning house fire in Fredericton

Cap-Pelé Mayor Serge Leger, who was at the site, told CBC New Brunswick that it was a vicious fire.

“We could lose up to 500 jobs here,” he told CBC.

Earlier this month, a fire destroyed a Cape Bald Packers lobster-packing plant in Richibucto Village, New Brunswick.

More to come…

WATCH: Oldest store in Norton, N.B., deemed a total loss after fire

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bas Cap-Pelé  Road
Cape Bald Packers
Fire
Fire at Village of Cap-Pelé
fish plant fire
Maritimes
New Brunswick
news
Serge Leger
Village of Cap-Pelé

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.