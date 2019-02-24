Cape Bald Packers fish plant reportedly on fire in Cap-Pelé , New Brunswick

The Cape Bald Packers fish plant in Cap-Pelé , N.B., is on fire.

Firefighters are on scene and the Village of Cap-Pelé has issued a warning to avoid all non-essential travel on Bas Cap-Pelé Road in order to allow emergency vehicles access to the site.

Cap-Pelé Mayor Serge Leger, who was at the site, told CBC New Brunswick that it was a vicious fire.

“We could lose up to 500 jobs here,” he told CBC.

Earlier this month, a fire destroyed a Cape Bald Packers lobster-packing plant in Richibucto Village, New Brunswick.

