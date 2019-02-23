Syrian family of 8 escapes Saturday morning house fire in Fredericton

A Syrian family of eight was forced to flee their home Saturday morning as a result of a fire.

Fredericton Fire Department Platoon Capt. Mike Mizner says they responded to the fire at a bungalow on the city’s north side just after 11:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Funeral held for all 7 children killed in Halifax house fire

Mizner says the fire was under control 12:26 p.m. and crews remained on the scene until around 2 p.m.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire and the cause remains under investigation. Mizner says all eight people residing the home were outside by the time crews arrived.

WATCH: Group prayer for 7 children killed in a Halifax house fire

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

Mizner added that there is extensive damage to main floor as a result of fire, smoke and water damage. There was also fire in the attic.

Intesar Saeed with the Multicultural Association of Fredericton confirmed to Global News that the family of eight is currently staying with another Syrian family. They are also receiving assistance from the multicultural association.

READ MORE: ‘She called the father, she woke him up’: Details emerge about Halifax fire that killed 7

Saeed says the family consists of a 30-year-old mother, 55-year-old father, and six kids, ages 14, 13, 12, eight, six and three, adding that the family is happy because everyone is out safe and sound.