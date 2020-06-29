What’s open and closed in Kingston for Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Day falls mid-week this year, and although many things are different due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, many services and amenities in Kingston will still be affected by the national holiday.

Usual festivities held at Grass Creek Park as well as the annual downtown fireworks display are cancelled due to the pandemic, but the city has organized special events for Wednesday’s holiday that will allow for social distancing.

Kingston’s public market in Springer Market Square will be running from 9 a.m.. to 4 p.m., and will be Canada Day-themed.

At night, the square will be converted into a large outdoor patio, with bistro chairs and music provided by the city, meant to allow visitors to bring takeout from nearby restaurants to dine behind city hall.

Both the square and city hall will be illuminated Wednesday evening for Canada Day as well.

The city of Kingston is also inviting people to experience the downtown core on Wednesday, which has been transformed by the Love Kingston Marketplace initiative, meant to pedestrianize usually busy downtown streets like Princess.

A reminder that masks must be worn at all times in any public setting defined by KFL&A Public Health, including at the public market.

See a list of what’s open and close on Canada Day in Kingston below.

Open services:

Fort Henry and Upper Canada Village will be operating on Canada Day.

All splash pads will be open Wednesday.

Portsmouth Olympic Harbour and Confederation Basin marinas will be open to seasonal boaters.

The Juniper Café’s patio will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Many grocery stores in Kingston will be open by may run on limited hours.

Breakwater Park Beach, the Gord Downie Pier, Grass Creek Park and Richardson Beach are all open for swimming. Big Sandy Bay is currently closed and travel to Wolfe Island is for essential travellers only.

Affected amenities and services:

All LCBOs and The Beer Store locations will be closed on July 1.

No garbage, green bin and recycling collection on July 1. Collection will occur the day after your regular collection day for the rest of the week.

Kingston Transit buses will continue to run on the reduced COVID-19 pandemic schedule.

Kingston Access Services will be operating with limited service on July 1. Call 613-542-2512 for more information.

Kingston Area Recycling Centre will be closed July 1.

All city administrative offices (including housing and social services on Montreal Street and Provincial Offences will be closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro will be closed July 1.

Arenas, Artillery Park Aquatic Centre, INVISTA Centre (including Fitness & Wellness Centre), Rideau Heights Community Centre & Library will be closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

CaraCo Home Field will be closed on July 1

The outdoor Aqua Park: Closed on July 1.

Libraries will be closed on July 1. Services and digital collections can be accessed online.

The Grand Theatre box office is currently closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The MacLachlan Woodworking Museum and the PumpHouse Museum will be closed Canada Day but the PumpHouse Museum will reopen Thursday, July 2.

The Tett Centre will be closed July 1.