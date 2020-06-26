Kingston-area public health officials order mandatory mask-wearing in indoor public settings

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington region, has issued an order that will require masks to be worn in any indoor public venue in the Kingston, Ont., region.

Mayor Bryan Paterson tweeted about the order Friday afternoon, saying it was in response to a recent uptick in active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Over the last week, the public health unit has traced 18 cases of the novel coronavirus back to Binh’s Nail Salon in the city, which served 500 customers from June 12 to 24.

Those clients were ordered to get tested for the virus immediately and self-isolate for 14 days no matter the results.

Now, Moore has ordered that masks be worn in any public place in the region, including grocery stores, libraries, buses and taxis, houses of worship, retail stores and hair and nail salons.

Paterson noted, as Moore has noted several times before, that Kingston’s second wave was not unexpected, especially as the community entered into Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan.

Minister of Health Christine Elliott said Friday that the outbreak in Kingston does not detract from Stage 2 reopening efforts.

“It doesn’t mean that we need to move back on anything that we’ve moved into Stage 2, but we are continuing to follow it to make sure that the appropriate precautions are taken,” Elliott continued.

