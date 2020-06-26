Fort Henry, Upper Canada Village to reopen for Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

The St. Lawrence Parks Commission says both Fort Henry and Upper Canada Village will reopen for Canada Day after delaying their openings due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Fort Henry will be offering self-guided tours with the Fort Henry guard acting out certain experiences, while Upper Canada Village will be offering guided tours.

“We have truly missed welcoming guests to our historic sites. Our teams have been hard at work preparing the grounds and adjusting programming to deliver safe experiences at these unique attractions. Although it will be different from past visits, the crowds will be smaller and tours will offer a unique approach to view our sites and create new memories for you and your family,” said Geoff Waycik, director of historic sites for the commission.

The news comes the same day as KFL&A Public Health announced a COVID-19 outbreak in the region stemming from a local nail salon.

In just over a week, 18 cases of the virus have been identified in the region after weeks of recording no active cases.

The commission did not immediately respond when asked if it would reconsider reopening Fort Henry if the outbreak got worse in Kingston.

The organization is encouraging visitors to bring their own personal protective equipment, such as gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant cleaning products, if they wish.

Signage will be posted at both venues to communicate best practices. The commission said it has enhanced cleaning practices, the tour route and restrooms.