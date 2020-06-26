18 active cases of COVID-19 linked to Kingston, Ont., nail salon outbreak: public health

The Kingston, Ont., region has now reached 18 active cases of the novel coronavirus over one week, all linked to an outbreak at a local nail salon announced on Thursday.

That would bring the region’s total case number up to 81.

KFL&A Public Health announced the outbreak at Binh’s Nail Salon, naming it as the source of at least 10 cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, public health had identified eight new cases linked to the salon. The new cases include two employees at the nail salon and one partner of an employee, according to medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore, as well as a second employee at The Rustic Spud in downtown Kingston.

On Thursday, public health said there are only 10 employees at the salon. With four employees infected on Thursday and two on Friday, that would point 60 per cent of the staff having the virus.

Public health also said that some employees had come to work while symptomatic, that social distancing was an issue while the salon was open and that the business did not keep accurate records of its clients.

Moore added that some of these clients and their contacts were workers in health care and correctional facilities. If infected, those workers would have posed great risks to vulnerable communities in local institutions.

The medical officer of health added that the virus has been spreading from the salon for about a week.

On Thursday, Moore put a call out, asking any client of the nail salon to immediately get tested and then self-isolate for 14 days no matter the result. The salon had about 500 clients visit from June 12 to June 24, and public health has identified around 180 close contacts of those clients that will now have to be monitored.

Lineups outside the assessment centre at the Memorial Centre have been spanning blocks since Thursday, with long lineups seen early Friday morning before the centre opened.

Kingston's COVID-19 testing centre line is already stretched down the block at the memorial centre this morning

Another business in Kingston has been affected by the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 in the city.

Amherstview Golf Club says one of its patio workers tested positive for the virus on Thursday. Along with the nail salon, The Rustic Spud was forced to close after one of its employees was infected while working on the patio.

A Facebook post from the golf club says one of its employees came into contact with a person who had later tested positive for the virus while they were on the patio. That employee tested positive as well.

“Although we will still be open for business, we will be closing the patio (bar) until our hospitality staff and others that wish to have been tested,” the post said.

KFL&A Public Health has not identified whether the case at the golf club are linked to the nail salon outbreak.

More to come.