As the coronavirus hits grim global milestones, Canada’s new cases, deaths drop

As novel coronavirus cases surged past 10 million worldwide, with 500,000 deaths, Canada reported six fatalities on Sunday and more than 200 new cases.

The day’s figures are incomplete, however, since British Columbia stopped issuing updates on the weekend weeks ago, and Quebec is resuming daily reporting on Monday.

That said, Ontario added the highest number of cases on Sunday, reporting 178 infections and six deaths. The province has “surpassed Alberta in cumulative tests per capita” and is ahead of every other province, according to provincial Health Minister Christine Elliott.

With 28,633 tests processed yesterday, Ontario remains the leader in daily #COVID19 testing. In fact, we’ve now surpassed Alberta in cumulative tests per capita and lead every other province. Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients all continue to decline. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 28, 2020

Alberta saw 39 new cases, bringing the province closer to 8,000 cases. The death toll remains 154.

Saskatchewan reported one new case. Manitoba reported no new cases, and the province’s curve remains relatively flat.

Overall, a little over 28,500 active cases remain throughout the country, with more than 66,000 recoveries. Quebec makes up half of the country’s 103,000 or so cases and 64 per cent of the death toll.

For the fourth day in a row, all four Atlantic provinces had no new cases or deaths to report. Nova Scotia marked its 19th days with no new cases, while New Brunswick has five active cases left.

Newfoundland and Labrador has had no active cases for several days now. All 27 cases on Prince Edward Island have been resolved since early May.

The Northwest Territories and the Yukon have seen all cases resolved for weeks now, leaving Nunavut as the only region in Canada yet to see a confirmed case of COVID-19.

While Canada has gone down from reporting more than a thousand new cases per day throughout April and May, it has still recorded anywhere between 170 and 380 new cases daily in the last week.

The Canada-U.S. border remains closed until July 21, as the U.S. is seeing a sharp surge in coronavirus cases in several states that didn’t wait for cases to decline before reopening.

With the world’s largest outbreak at the moment, the U.S. has recorded more than 2.5 million infections and close to 126,000 deaths, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil is second, with more than 1.3 million cases and 57,000 deaths.