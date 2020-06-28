1 new coronavirus case in Saskatchewan, no new recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported one new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 778.

Health officials say the new case is in the far north.

Total recoveries from the virus remain at 661 as no new recoveries were reported Sunday.

Active cases in Saskatchewan remain fairly steady as the province prepares to reopen more businesses on Monday including libraries, movie theatres and museums.

As of Sunday there are 104 active cases in the province, which is a slight increase from the 103 reported on Saturday.

The majority of the active cases — 57 — are in the far north, with 35 in the south region, eight in Saskatoon and four in the north. There are no active cases in Regina or the central region.

Six people are in hospital — three in the north, two in Saskatoon and one in the south. No patients are in the ICU.

Thirteen people have died in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

113 people are 19 and under

267 people are 20 to 39

247 are 40 to 59

130 people are 60 to 79

21 people are 80 and over

Females make up 51 per cent of the cases, males 49 per cent.

Officials said 472 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 165 are travel-related, 103 have no known exposure and 38 are under investigation by public health.

Saskatchewan has completed 64,800 tests so far for the virus, up 639 from Saturday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

