Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19

Sunday marks 19 days without a single new case of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia.

There are also no active cases in the province.

The last new case in Nova Scotia was reported June 9.

According to a news release, the province has 53,056 negative test results and 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Of those, 998 cases have been resolved and there have been 63 deaths.

Two people are in hospital following COVID-19 complications, but they no longer have the virus, the statement said.

Cases in the province ranged from under 10 years old to over 90.

The release says QEII completed 381 new tests on Saturday.

Those who travel outside of Nova Scotia are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Visitors from Atlantic provinces will be able to travel without isolating starting July 3 when the Atlantic bubble goes into effect, according to Premier Stephen McNeil’s announcement Friday.

