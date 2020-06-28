No new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

According to a news release, the total number of confirmed cases in the province remains 165.

Of those, 158 people have recovered, and there have been two deaths. Two people are in hospital, one of which is in ICU.

New Brunswick has completed 42,754 tests to date.

The zone with the most confirmed cases is Campbellton, with 53 cases, and as of Friday, the zone has moved into the yellow recovery phase.

0:30 Coronavirus: New Brunswick to allow interprovincial travel between Atlantic provinces starting July 3 Coronavirus: New Brunswick to allow interprovincial travel between Atlantic provinces starting July 3

Travelers from outside of the province are required to self-isolate, but, those coming from Atlantic provinces will be allowed to travel freely as of July 3.

