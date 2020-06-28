Ontario reports 178 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths; total cases top 34,600

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 178 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 34,654.

“While a slight uptick over yesterday, today’s report remains under 200,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

“Twenty-eight of Ontario’s 34 public health units reporting five or fewer cases with 19 of them reporting no new cases at all. With 28,633 tests processed yesterday, Ontario remains the leader in daily COVID-19 testing. In fact, we’ve now surpassed Alberta in cumulative tests per capita and lead every other province.”

Six new deaths were also announced Sunday, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,658.

A total of 30,107 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 86.9 per cent of all confirmed cases.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 214 (down by 38), with 51 in intensive care (down by three) and 36 on a ventilator (up by one).

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto, Ottawa, and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

15,767 people are male

18,614 people are female

1,647 people are 19 and under

9,957 people are 20 to 39

10,564 people are 40 to 59

6,631 people are 60 to 79

5,845 people are 80 and over

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,809 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, an increase of two. There are currently 55 outbreaks in long-term care homes, down by two.

The ministry also indicated there are 183 active cases among residents and 320 among staff.

