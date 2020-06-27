Possible COVID-19 exposure at Vancouver strip club

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials have issued a notification about possible COVID-19 exposure at a Vancouver strip club earlier this week.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) says multiple people who attended Brandi’s Exotic Show Lounge between the hours of 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. from June 21 to June 24 have tested positive for the coronavirus.

VCH says there is no risk to anyone who attended the club outside those dates.

“As a precaution, we are advising people who attended Brandi’s Exotic Show Lounge during those hours to monitor themselves for 14 days,” said the health authority.

“As long as they remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and they should continue with their usual daily activities.”

VCH adds that people without symptoms should not seek a test, as the results will not necessarily be accurate.

A notice on the club’s website says that it has temporarily closed “due to some concerns from VCH” but that it will reopen soon.

The company does not have a COVID-19 safety plan posted on its website.

VCH was unable to immediately say whether the club had a safety plan in place or what measures it was taken to prevent transmission.

Global News has requested clarification from VCH and the Ministry of Health as to where strip clubs fit into the province’s pandemic reopening plan.

Under Phase 2 of the plan, food and liquor service establishments were allowed to reopen in May. Those establishments must maintain two metres between parties and stay below a maximum capacity listed in their safety plan — among other precautions.

Global News has requested comment from Brandi’s.

More to come…