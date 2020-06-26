Two arrested for drug trafficking in Orillia, OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were arrested and charged for drug-trafficking offences in Orillia, Ont., on Thursday evening, local OPP say.

At about 6:40 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Shannon Street, which resulted in the seizure of a large amount of cocaine, cash and other items that police say are “consistent with drug-trafficking.”

Jason Kinnear, 31, and Amber Cobbe, 35, both from Orillia, were each charged with Schedule I substance possession for the purpose of trafficking, as well as Schedule I substance possession.

Kinnear was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in Orillia court in August.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

