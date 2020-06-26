Menu

Crime

Two arrested for drug trafficking in Orillia, OPP say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 4:28 pm
Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Shannon Street, which resulted in the seizure of a large amount of cocaine, cash and other items that police say are "consistent with drug-trafficking.".
Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Shannon Street, which resulted in the seizure of a large amount of cocaine, cash and other items that police say are "consistent with drug-trafficking.".

Two people were arrested and charged for drug-trafficking offences in Orillia, Ont., on Thursday evening, local OPP say.

At about 6:40 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Shannon Street, which resulted in the seizure of a large amount of cocaine, cash and other items that police say are “consistent with drug-trafficking.”

Read more: Three rescued from Lake Simcoe after getting stranded on inflatable toy boat

Jason Kinnear, 31, and Amber Cobbe, 35, both from Orillia, were each charged with Schedule I substance possession for the purpose of trafficking, as well as Schedule I substance possession.

Kinnear was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Read more: Meaford, Ont., woman charged after assaulting neighbour with grass trimmer: OPP



Both suspects are scheduled to appear in Orillia court in August.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.


