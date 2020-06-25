Three rescued from Lake Simcoe after getting stranded on inflatable toy boat

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were rescued after they became stranded on an inflatable toy boat on Ontario’s Lake Simcoe Tuesday, York Regional Police say.

Officers say they responded to the scene just after 6 p.m. after the inflatable boat was carried away by strong winds.

Following a search of the area, police found the boat about three-and-a-half kilometres away from shore, near Jacksons Point.

Police say the three people were “exhausted” from trying to paddle to shore but that no one was seriously harmed.

Officers are reminding people that inflatable boats are toys meant for small bodies of water — not Lake Simcoe — and that the lake is still cold, meaning prolonged exposure can result in hypothermic conditions.

