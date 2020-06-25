West Kelowna water boil water notice downgraded to water quality advisory

Send this page to someone via email

A boil water notice for the Sunnyside/Pritchard water system has been downgraded to a water quality advisory.

Turbidity is decreasing in Okanagan Lake, but it does remain higher than normal due to spring freshet.

The water quality advisory recommends children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems continue to use water that has been brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute or a safe alternative.

A safe source of water is still available at the filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads, and will remain free of charge while the advisory is in effect.

Crews have installed a touch free system for filling bottles at the station.