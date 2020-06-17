Boil water notice reinstated for Sunnyside/Pritchard System in West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna has upgraded the water quality advisory to a boil water notice.
In consultation with Interior Health, the notice has been issued due to increased turbidity in Okanagan Lake.
The city says the increased turbidity is the result of the weekend storm activity.
“Turbidity affects the performance of the chlorine disinfection process enabling bacteria, viruses and microorganisms to attach themselves to the suspended particles in the turbid water,” city staff said in a release.
The city says residents can check the water quality map here to determine if they are a part of the Sunnyside/Pritchard water system.
Under a boil water notice, all residents must boil their water for at least one minute.
A safe source for water is available at a bulk-filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads, according to the city.
The water station is free during the boil water notice.
In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, city crews installed a touch-free system for filling bottles at the station.
The boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.
