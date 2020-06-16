Menu

Traffic

Rollover in West Kelowna during morning commute along Highway 97

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 2:06 pm
A two-vehicle accident resulting in a rollover happened at the intersection of Highway 97 and Westlake Road and Hudson Road just after 8 a.m., in West Kelowna on Tuesday morning.
A two-vehicle accident resulting in a rollover happened at the intersection of Highway 97 and Westlake Road and Hudson Road just after 8 a.m., in West Kelowna on Tuesday morning. Randy Millis

A rollover stalled traffic temporarily along Highway 97 in West Kelowna during the Tuesday morning commute.

The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 97 and Westlake Road and Hudson Road just after 8 a.m., and involved a Ford F150 and a GMC Yukon.

The Ford wound up rolling onto the driver’s side in the two-vehicle collision.

Another view of the two-vehicle incident.
Another view of the two-vehicle incident. Randy Millis

READ MORE: Well-known Oliver resident identified by family as victim of fatal crash on Highway 97

West Kelowna RCMP say the driver of the Ford F150 was attempting to make a left-hand turn and was struck by the Yukon.

Police say no injuries were reported at the time of the collision, and that both vehicles sustained damage and were towed from the scene.

“This is ridiculous, this is taking too long,” Peachland’s mayor echoes calls for highway upgrades following deadly crash on Drought Hill.
