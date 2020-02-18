Menu

Calgary man issued driving prohibition following suspected drunk-driving crash, say West Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 3:24 pm
Updated February 18, 2020 3:42 pm
Police say emergency crews were called to the Sunday evening incident in which signs of impairment were detected, and that the suspected driver was asked for a breath sample.
Police say emergency crews were called to the Sunday evening incident in which signs of impairment were detected, and that the suspected driver was asked for a breath sample. Global News

West Kelowna RCMP say a Calgary man was issued a 90-day driving prohibition following a motor vehicle incident on Sunday evening.

According to police, a black pickup truck allegedly collided with barricades on bridge hill before sliding down an embankment in West Kelowna.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m., with the truck landing on its side after going over the embankment.

Police say during interactions with the suspected driver, signs of impairment were detected, and that he was asked for a breath sample.

There was no word from police if the man provided a sample, if he passed or failed, or if he refused to provide a sample.

“The 31-year-old Calgary man was issued a 90-day prohibition from driving a motor vehicle, under the Immediate Roadside Prohibition program,” police said in a press release.

“He was medically assessed at the scene by B.C. emergency health services and appeared relatively uninjured. His vehicle was towed from the scene to be impounded.”

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, you are asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

