Kelowna transit bus driver allegedly caught drunk driving after passenger calls police

Kelowna RCMP said a 911 call from an astute passenger led to an allegedly drunk bus driver being caught in the Central Okanagan city early Sunday morning.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said a passenger on a Kelowna Regional Transit Bus called RCMP to report a bus operator driving erratically on Feb. 9 at approximately 1:35 a.m.

Police said an enforcement officer located the bus and conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Burch Avenue in Kelowna.

“During that interaction, the bus driver exhibited several signs of impairments and subsequently failed a roadside breath test,” Kelowna RCMP said in a media release.

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition (IRP).

“Fortunately, no one was injured during this incident,” Noseworthy said.

“This passenger is commended for noticing an issue and reporting it immediately.”

The Kelowna Regional Transit System operates service throughout the Central Okanagan, including Kelowna, Lake Country, West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, Peachland and the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

BC Transit said it is taking the matter seriously and has launched an internal investigation with its operating company in the Okanagan.

“The driver is not working or driving a bus,” BC Transit said in a statement issued to Global News.

“To respect privacy, we cannot speak to further human resource matters. I can assure you we’re taking this very seriously and taking all appropriate steps. We will also provide any additional support for staff as required by our operating company.”

BC Transit said it has a “fit for duty” policy that it requires operators and staff to follow, and not be impaired by any substance when behind the wheel or working.