Peterborough man faces impaired driving charges after vehicle found on snowbank: police

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges following an incident earlier this month.

Peterborough Police Service says around 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 9, an officer on patrol located a vehicle up on a snowbank on Fairbairn Street. When the officer activated the cruiser’s emergency lights, a man in the suspect vehicle got out of the driver’s seat.

Police say a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

Kevin Andrew Druce, 44, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven day vehicle impoundment.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 25.

