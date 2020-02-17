Peterborough man faces impaired driving charges after vehicle found on snowbank: police

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges following an incident earlier this month.
Peterborough Police Service says around 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 9, an officer on patrol located a vehicle up on a snowbank on Fairbairn Street. When the officer activated the cruiser’s emergency lights, a man in the suspect vehicle got out of the driver’s seat.
Police say a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system.
READ MORE: Impaired charge laid after driver found asleep in vehicle atop snowbank in Peterborough: police
Kevin Andrew Druce, 44, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).
He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven day vehicle impoundment.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 25.
COMMENTS