Entertainment

Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart reunite, craft new nickname for Trump

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted June 25, 2020 1:31 pm
Jon Stewart pens new nickname for U.S. President Donald Trump on ‘Late Show,’ Stephen Colbert approves
WATCH: Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart appeared on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' from home on Wednesday to promote his upcoming film 'Irresistible'.

Though he’s spent almost five years off the air in retirement, former Daily Show host Jon Stewart showcased his infamous quick wit once again during a surprise appearance on the Late Show Wednesday night, where he promoted his upcoming political satire film Irresistible (2020).

After discussing U.S. President Donald Trump‘s “utter incompetence” and overall handling of the COVID-19 pandemic with host Stephen Colbert, Stewart, 57, pitched his latest nickname for the Republican Leader with the hopes of making it a trend.

So what was the name, some might ask? “Swampy Don,” or “Ol’ Swampy Don.”

After acknowledging the fact that Trump often calls Joe Biden — his Democratic opponent in the upcoming 2020 presidential candidate — “Sleepy Joe,” Stewart suggested that the 73-year-old was due for a nickname too.

“(Trump) talks so much about corruption, but this may be the most corrupted administration in history, he said, explaining the moniker.

“He’s not draining the swamp. He is the swamp,” added the comedian. “He’s Donald Swamp. Ol’ Swampy Don.”

Sammy Hagar vows to continue playing concerts despite COVID-19

Stewart also referred back to his “old nickname” for Trump, “F⁠—kface von Clownstick.”

“Almost none of that will make it to air you realize,” joked Colbert, 56, of the expletive.

“Understood. By the way … that phrase is in the movie,” Stewart replied, with a chuckle.

Jon Stewart speaking at the press conference held after the passage of H.R.1327 – Never Forget the Heroes: James Zadroga, Ray Pfeifer, and Luis Alvarez Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act at the Capitol in Washington, DC.
Jon Stewart speaking at the press conference held after the passage of H.R.1327 – Never Forget the Heroes: James Zadroga, Ray Pfeifer, and Luis Alvarez Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act at the Capitol in Washington, DC. Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Colbert, however, admitted he liked the name “Swampy Don.”

“Let’s trend it,” said Stewart.

'Scrubs' removes 3 blackface episodes from Hulu at creator's request

Shortly after the broadcast of the in-depth, 24-minute spanning interview, #SwampyDon — as originally penned by Stewart — actually began trending on Twitter.

Hundreds of users rushed to the social media platform sharing memories of Stewart and comical images of the President.

“Jon Stewart was on Colbert tonight,” tweeted another. “I miss his perspective on things so much. And per his guidance, a new nickname, #SwampyDon.”

Black stars sign letter for change in Hollywood: Less glorifying police, more anti-racist content

Of Trump’s leadership, Stewart told Colbert, “The presidency is supposed to age the president, not the country.”

When asked about his thoughts on the candidates for the upcoming election, Stewart joked that it was “a toss-up” and that he was “going back and forth.”

Though he made it clear that he doesn’t endorse either Trump or Biden, 77, Stewart expressed the belief that the former Vice President had a sense of “humility.”

“Biden was not my guy — wasn’t even in the top four,” he said. “(But) when I see Biden past the shtick, I see a guy who knows what loss is, who knows grief. And I think that kind of grief humbles you.”

Coronavirus: Biden calls pandemic ‘greatest indictment’ of Trump’s ‘lack of leadership’
Coronavirus: Biden calls pandemic ‘greatest indictment’ of Trump’s ‘lack of leadership’

Stewart continued: “There’s a humility to the randomness of tragedy that brings about a caring that can’t be faked, can’t be contrived. And I think, in this moment, what this country needs is a leader of humility.”

“Trump doesn’t have that gear. He’s still in the mindset that COVID-19 was created to stop him from a second term,” he added.

Stephen Colbert calls John Bolton 'naive' when it comes to Trump in heated interview

The Irresistible director went on to admit that despite his opinion on Biden, he “actually believes something in his life experience can benefit” the U.S.

“I’m not just making the negative case for Biden anymore,” Stewart said. “It’s not just, ‘Well, we gotta get rid of that f—king guy (Trump).'”

“I actually believe something in [Biden’s] his life experience can benefit this country at a moment where it desperately needs it,” he concluded.

After reflecting on Trump’s troublesome handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and comparing it to the 1918 pandemic, Stewart also spoke about the history of inequality and the ongoing anti-racism protests triggered by the death of George Floyd.

Stewart’s new film Irresistible stars Steve Carrell and Rose Byrne. It will be released worldwide this Friday (June 26).

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpJoe BidenStephen ColbertThe Late ShowThe Late Show with Stephen ColbertJon StewartJon Stewart 2020Jon Stewart interviewStephen Colbert Jon StewartSwampy Don
