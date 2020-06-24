Sammy Hagar vows to continue playing concerts despite COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, American veteran rock singer Sammy Hagar has revealed that he’d feel “comfortable playing a show before there’s a vaccine” for the novel coronavirus, so long as reported cases start “declining.”

The former Van Halen singer’s “radical statement” went public on Tuesday in a Rolling Stone article, which hears 14 individual musicians’ opinions about the global health crisis and how they’re handling it.

“This is hard to say without stirring somebody up, but truthfully, I’d rather get sick and even die, if that’s what it takes,” Hagar admitted.

The 72-year-old seemingly expressed more concern with the U.S. economy than the threat of the life-threatening virus.

“We have to save the world and this country from this economic thing that’s going to kill more people in the long run,” said the musician. “I would rather see everyone go back to work,” he added.

As if it were enough to reassure his fans, the former Montrose frontman told the outlet “I’m not going to go around spreading the disease, but there may be a time where we have to sacrifice.”

Suggesting he’d be willing to “sacrifice” his life, Hagar continued: “If some of us have to sacrifice on that, OK. I will die for my children and my grandchildren (so they can) have a life anywhere close to the life that (I’ve) had in this wonderful country.

“That’s just the way that I feel about it” he added.

Sammy Hagar arrives for the 2020 MusiCares Person of The Year gala at the Convention Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 24, 2020. Nina Prommer / EPA

“How many people die on the Earth every day?” Hagar asked rhetorically, before saying he has “no idea.”

“I’m sorry to say it, but we all gotta die, man,” the I Can’t Drive 55 hit-maker concluded.

Within the last six months, more than 120,000 U.S. citizens have died as a result of COVID-19. Currently, the nation has just under 2.4 million confirmed cases of the life-threatening virus.

Fear not though, as of this writing Hagar has no scheduled performances in 2020 — except one.

While the “Red Rocker” was set to embark on an extensive U.S. tour this summer with his band the Circle, all dates were cancelled earlier this year, with the exception of one in Lincoln, Calif., on Sept, 5.

Despite California being one of the most affected states in America, tickets for the one-off gig are still being advertised via Hagar’s official website.

California Governor Gavin Newsom‘s recently announced a statewide policy that requires citizens to wear face masks in public to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

